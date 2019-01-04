Simmba first week collection: Ranveer Singh starrer reaches 150 crore in just seven days

Indians love their cricket they also love their films but while Virat Kohli's Men in Blue have been keeping the Cricket loving part of the country rather happy with their display Down Under, the same can't be said about Bollywood in 2018. The Holy Trinity of Bollywood has misfired. Salman Khan's Race 3 may have earned the money invested but can hardly be termed a hit. Aamir Khan had to publicly apologise to his fans for Thugs Of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero remained just that at the box office -- a Zero. If we were filmmakers this is where we'd insert Bollywood's introduction track for the hero's entry. Enter Ranveer Singh! The man who started 2018 with the very controversial but blockbuster Padmavat, has ended the year with a blockbuster as well. Simmba, the year's last big release, has collected 150CR nett in its first week.

Now we're not saying that there weren't great films made in 2018. Stree, Andhadhun, Badhai Ho and Raazi were all films that can be considered hits but when you hit 150 crores in seven days, you know that these numbers are only going to get bigger with no big releases in sight. Simmba had a blockbuster opening collecting Rs 75.25 crore in its first weekend and thanks to the positive word of mouth and good reviews, the film sustained amazingly on the weekdays as well. The 31st and 1st being holidays only helped the film's momentum at the box office.

Singh is going so strong at the moment that the only person who can beat Ranveer Singh right now is Ranveer himself. With Simmba's first week collection, Ranveer has broken his own record of Padmaavat which released in January 2018. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial collected Rs 142.38 crore in its first week. We are yet to see whether it can beat Padmavat's lifetime collection of Rs 282.28 crore.

View this post on Instagram माइंड ICH ब्लोइंग !!! 🦁💥💥💥 #SIMMBA A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 3, 2019 at 12:01pm PST

With Padmavat and Simmba which has at least another two weeks run left in it, Singh could be the highest grossing star of 2018. And while the people are still queueing up to watch this over the top cop film, Ranveer has shifted gears and released the first teaser trailer of his next, Gully Boy. A film based on the raps to riches story of a Mumbai rapper, Gully Boy promises to be another compelling watch. Singh has started 2019 where he is yet to end his 2018.