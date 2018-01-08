Simmba is not Chulbul Pandey or Singham: Rohit Shetty

Blockbuster director Rohit Shetty is known to make some of Bollywood’s most commercially successful films. His last film, Golmaal Again raked in over Rs 200 crores in the domestic market alone. The director is already busy prepping for his next project, Simmba, with the eccentric actor Ranveer Singh. But is the audience ready for another cop film and will Simmba be able to match up to the likes of Dabangg and Singham. Shetty is confident it’s a different police-centric movie.

"What usually happens is that Chulbul Pandey and Singham have become the iconic characters. When we were making Singham, a lot of people told us are 'you trying to make a Dabangg kind of a film', but the film has its own identity. This will always happen. Whenever a cop film will be made people will either draw comparisons with Dabangg or Singham. If the look and part is serious then Singham, if entertaining then Chulbul Pandey. Our cop (Ranveer) is not a Chulbul Pandey kind of a character," Shetty, who has directed Singham and Singham Returns, said.

Simmba will see Ranveer Singh donning the khakhi uniform for the very first time to play Sangram Bhalerao. Rohit Shetty is confident that the film will be original in its character. The success of Dabangg and Singham saw both films mushroom into a franchise in the action-drama series. Will Simmba follow the same path? "Let's see how the first one does (referring to its commercial success). The first one has to work and then we will think (for the second one)."

Simmba will also be the first films that bring top notch personalities together. The film will be produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and will star Ranveer Singh.