image
Monday, December 31st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Simmba marks Ranveer Singh's fastest 50 crores; the box office collection is proof!

Bollywood

Simmba marks Ranveer Singh's fastest 50 crores; the box office collection is proof!

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 31 2018, 12.35 pm
back
BollywoodBox OfficeEntertainmentranveer singhRanveer Singh Editionrohit shettySara Ali KhanSimmbaSonu Soodsuperhit
nextMrinal Sen's and Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan are connected, we bet you didn't know this
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Rani Mukerji gets thrashed on Twitter for her opinion

Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar and hubby Shoaib Ibrahim's candid moment on stage is pure love!

Cabaret trailer: Sreesanth's digital innings begin with a flawless Richa Chadha