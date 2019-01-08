Simmba party: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar seek Deepika Padukone blessings

Ranveer Singh’s Simmba has turned out to be a massive hit. After quickly making its way to the 100-crore club, the film is now at the threshold of Rs 200 crore. And just like every other good occasion calls for a lavish party for our B-Town stars, the film’s team gathered on Monday night for a gala time. The intimate success party also had Ranveer’s beloved wife Deepika Padukone’s attendance and we got our hands on a picture that's currently ruling the internet.

Filmmaker Karan Johar put up a picture on his Instagram story that had both Deepika and Ranveer in it. The funny yet adorable picture sees DP placing her hand over Ranveer, director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan and posing with her hands stretched out like she is blessing the three of them. “Good luck blessings,” captioned KJo and attached three love-struck emojis alongside. Just can’t take our eyes off the photograph, can we? The party also turned out to be a reunion of sorts as the cop-gang of Simmba, Singham and Sooryavanshi teamed up for a picture.

View this post on Instagram I think i know what you’re talking about @itsrohitshetty 😉😉😉😉😉 A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jan 7, 2019 at 10:24am PST

Simmba is a mass entertainer and the film now stands as the third highest grosser of 2018 with its first 10 days collection. *roooar*