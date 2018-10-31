Simmba: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan enjoy a Golmaal fest on the sets

After showing us his evil avatar of Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh is all set to entertain us as the angry young cop, ACP Sangram Bhalerao, in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. He will be accompanied by the gorgeous Sara Ali Khan in the film. But recently on the sets of Simmba everything went Golmaal. Didn’t get it? Well, let us tell you what happened.

Rohit Shetty has got his Golmaal gang to do a cameo in Simmba. Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to share a video of them doing the iconic Golmaal step. So, Ranveer and Sara are joined by Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade. Well, we won’t be surprised if this is going to be one of the highlights of the film. By the way, we wonder why Ajay Devgn didn’t make it to this club.

Meanwhile, we feel that Sara Ali Khan can be the Golmaal girl in the next instalment of the film. Isn’t she nailing the hook step of Golmaal in the video above?

Coming back to Simmba, the film is slated to release on December 28, 2018. From the pictures and the videos that we have seen from the sets, we can expect this one to be a perfect Rohit Shetty entertainer. Now we are eagerly waiting for the trailer.