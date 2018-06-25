Simmba: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan to dance on a 90s hit song

The leads of Rohit Shetty’s cop-comedy Simmba, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, kicked off their film in Hyderabad just a few days back. The film, which is inspired by Jr NTR’s Telugu superhit Temper, will have Ranveer doing some kick-ass action scenes. While we are quite updated about the shoot and the additions to the cast, there are reports now that the leads will be recreating magic of an iconic song of the 90s. Any guesses?

The duo will dance on a revamped version of the hit number Aankh Maare Ladki Aankh Maare from the film Tere Mere Sapne, that was released in the year 1996. Reports further reveal that the song will have Sara trying to woo Ranveer, who plays a cop in the film. Excited much?

Earlier reports also stated that Rohit wants Ranveer to be in best shape for the film and Ranveer is leaving no stone unturned to deliver on the fitness front.

Simmba will also see Ajay Devgan making a special appearance in the film. The film’s ensemble cast includes Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana, who play crucial roles in the film. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it is slated to release on December 28.

Besides Rohit Shetty’s flick, Sara will make her debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput which releases in November.