Simmba: Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood are simply bromance goals

Bollywood stars are bound to grow close while working together on a film and the case of actors Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood is no different. The two of them will be seen together in Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated film, Simmba, and whilst the shooting for the same they have bonded like crazy.

Well, Ranveer and Sonu will be seen fighting each other on screen but off screen, they are no less than brothers. The Simmba actors were at a dubbing studio in Mumbai yesterday and that was a reunion for them after Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding.

With actors like Ranveer and Sonu in the house, one can expect all sorts of craziness. Sonu Sood took to Instagram and shared a quirky selfie of him with Ranveer and it’s a proof of their crazy budding bromance. Both of them looked absolutely handsome in those funky shades and that pout, damn! We certainly can’t wait to experience this madness on the big screen.

Talking about Simmba, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it’s all set to hit the theatres on December 28, 2018.