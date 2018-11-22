image
Thursday, November 22nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Simmba: Ranveer Singh is all hearts for his 'Bhai' Rohit Shetty

Bollywood

Simmba: Ranveer Singh is all hearts for his 'Bhai' Rohit Shetty

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   November 22 2018, 4.20 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentranveer singhRanveer Singh Editionrohit shettySara Ali KhanSimmba
next2.0: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan confirmed to have a special appearance
ALSO READ

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan song must wait, romantic track Mere Naam Tu to be out first

Will Aamir Khan do Mogul after Thugs Of Hindostan?

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh get papped at Bengaluru airport in matching outfits