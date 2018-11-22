Simmba: Ranveer Singh is all hearts for his 'Bhai' Rohit Shetty

Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh recently wrapped up the shooting of his forthcoming film, Simmba. The actor was anyway in the headlines, thanks to his lavish wedding and now, his latest post has bought him more limelight.

Ranveer took to his social media accounts and posted a heart-warming video from behind the scenes of Simmba. It was dedicated to the director of the film, Rohit Shetty! In the video, an emotional Ranveer Singh is seen delivering a speech at the end of the film's schedule and he starts the speech by expressing his gratitude to Rohit Shetty.

Ranveer said that he has been a huge fan of Rohit Shetty and always wondered whether he will ever get an opportunity to work with him or not. And now that he got the opportunity, his experience has been a thousand times better than what he had expected. Moving on, he further mentioned that Simmba is going to be one of the best films of his career and it is going to take the theatres by storm.

Well, that was quite a heartfelt message and the kind of bromance Rohit and Ranveer share is simply adorable. Expecting some fireworks on big-screen, guys!

Simmba also stars Sara Ali Khan and is slated to release on December 28, 2018, with its trailer coming out on December 3, 2018!