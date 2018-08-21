Simmba Ranveer Singh is ripped star and ready to roar!

Bollywood has a new cub and no, we’re not talking about Tiger Shroff. This one is spending (un)healthy hours at the gym and guess what, it’s paying off. You can now see every muscle and even his nerves look ready to pop! We’re talking about Ranveer Singh. The man has been working hard on his body over the last few months and while this isn’t the first time he’s showing his body off, this one is surely on fiya!

G.A.I.N.S 💪🏾 #mondaymotivation @bigmuscles_nutrition A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Aug 20, 2018 at 7:47am PDT

Look at him! His well-oiled, beefed up bod is all for his next role in Simmba, and probably as Simmba. Ranveer has had to gain immense weight for Simmba after he shed his Khilji kilos to fit into his Gully Boy role. This time he’s all set to fit in the shoes of a cop and going by this picture, we’re sure, NO ONE wants to mess with him.

Well, it would be wrong to give his latest film all the credit for his current ‘ripped’ body. Ranveer has always been a gym body and an overall fitness enthusiast. His Instagram feed is drizzled with the bare-body images of the actor proving that he’s always owned a 6-pack.

Smug AF #mondaymotivation A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Apr 22, 2018 at 11:51pm PDT

#mondaymotivation #badboy #khilji 😈🔱💪🏾 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 5, 2018 at 3:42am PST

And before you think he’s doing all of this for Bollywood, he’s a another bare-body (for real) picture of Simmba turning up the cardio way before Bollywood was anywhere near sight!

Ok now, that’s enough of his body. The man has a drool-worthy face too. We love his handsome face as much as we loved his menacing Khilji look.

💯 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Aug 7, 2018 at 6:28am PDT

But for now, let’s just focus on how hot he looks with a moustache. Get outta here!