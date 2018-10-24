Simmba: Ranveer Singh roars in the first teaser

While, we are all mighty excited for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s real-life wedding on November 14 and 15, another factor that’s keeping us excited is his badasss cop avatar in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. It’s for the first time that we will see Ranveer in the role of a cop, that too, not the usual one. So far, we have been treated to some pictures of the actor in his getup with his leading lady Sara Ali Khan. This time, we’re introduced to a small teaser of sorts which takes us into an action sequence.

The teaser starts off with Ranveer aka Sangram Bhalerao being choked by the goons, but he strikes back like a warrior and indulges in some hardcore action scenes. And yes, the real action king on set, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is also seen to be training his main lead on perfecting the fight scenes. Lastly, we see a glimpse of Sonu Sood, the antagonist of the movie. Newbie Sara is missing from all the action, but we hope see her in the upcoming teasers.

The movie marks her big screen debut and it also marks the first time collaboration of two big filmmakers, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar. SImmba is slated to release on December 28, 2018.