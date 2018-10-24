image
Wednesday, October 24th 2018
English
Simmba: Ranveer Singh roars in the first teaser

Bollywood

Simmba: Ranveer Singh roars in the first teaser

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 24 2018, 2.04 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentkaran joharranveer singhrohit shettySara Ali KhanSimmba
next#23YearsOfDDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan is a bit late in thanking his fans
ALSO READ

Will Deepika Padukone be a Sabyasachi bride? We guess so!

Airport diaries: A friendly Arjun Kapoor gets mobbed, while Malaika slips away!

#MeToo: Soni Razdan shares horrific experience, stops short at naming him