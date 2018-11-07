Simmba: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty script emotional wrap

After five months of fun, adventure and hard work, Rohit Shetty’s Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and newbie Sara Ali Khan has wrapped its shooting. Director Rohit Shetty took to Instagram to inform fans about the completion of the film. However, his post wasn’t just about wrapping up the film’s shoot. The director shared a long emotional message for his actor Ranveer Singh and it is absolutely heart-touching!

Rohit described his experience of working with Ranveer as full of fun, laughter and never - ending memories and added that it was wonderful to work with someone as honest, hardworking and passionate about him. He also said that no one could have played Simmba better than Ranveer. Now that’s a huge compliment going Ranveer’s way.

The best part of Rohit’s message for Ranveer though goes beyond this film and is something that he can treasure for life. Rohit wished the Simmba actor the best for his new beautiful beginning with Deepika. He was proud to show-off that his ‘Meenamma’, from Chennai Express is marrying his ‘Simmba’!

The leading lady of the film, Sara Ali Khan too expressed her gratitude for Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh, as she shared an adorable of picture of them together.

Simmba will have Ranveer Singh essaying the role of a cop named Sangram Bhalerao and Sara plays his love interest. The film will hit the theatres on December 28, 2018 and we can’t wait!