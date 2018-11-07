Simmba: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty script emotional wrap

After five months of fun, adventure and hard work, Rohit Shetty’s Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and newbie Sara Ali Khan has wrapped its shooting. Director Rohit Shetty took to Instagram to inform fans about the completion of the film. However, his post wasn’t just about wrapping up the film’s shoot. The director shared a long emotional message for his actor Ranveer Singh and it is absolutely heart-touching!
Rohit described his experience of working with Ranveer as full of fun, laughter and never - ending memories and added that it was wonderful to work with someone as honest, hardworking and passionate about him. He also said that no one could have played Simmba better than Ranveer. Now that’s a huge compliment going Ranveer’s way.
6th June 2018, Exactly 5 Months ago today, the journey of Simmba began and as this adventourous journey ends for our Simmba a.k.a. Sangram Bhalerao, I am filled with mixed emotions. Simmba being our first film together, was full of fun, laughters and unending memories. It's truly been wonderful knowing him as a person and as an actor who is honest hardworking and so passionate about his craft. I can vouch today that no-one else could have been a better Simmba than Ranveer Singh making Simmba (as my team says) My best film so far. When we started the film he was a young talented star for me But today as he performs his last shot for the film I know I've earned a Kid brother for life who is now set to embark upon a new beautiful journey with someone equally as charming and wonderful as him. I am proud to showoff today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma!!! I Wish them all the luck for a blissfully beautiful future together. @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone #simmba
The best part of Rohit’s message for Ranveer though goes beyond this film and is something that he can treasure for life. Rohit wished the Simmba actor the best for his new beautiful beginning with Deepika. He was proud to show-off that his ‘Meenamma’, from Chennai Express is marrying his ‘Simmba’!
The leading lady of the film, Sara Ali Khan too expressed her gratitude for Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh, as she shared an adorable of picture of them together.
And that’s a picture wrap 🙏👀❤️ 🎥 Thank you so much @itsrohitshetty sir for all your warmth, patience, advice, direction, concern, compassion and lots more. Working with you has been a total blast! And @ranveersingh you truly are a star. Your energy is contagious, your passion is palpable and your positivity is incomparable. Seeing you two work with this laser sharp focus and undying dedication made me realise why and how you both are where you both are. I really thank my lucky stars that I could work with both of you! 🤩✨🙏🙏 #simmba #gratitude #boss
Simmba will have Ranveer Singh essaying the role of a cop named Sangram Bhalerao and Sara plays his love interest. The film will hit the theatres on December 28, 2018 and we can’t wait!