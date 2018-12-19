Simmba: Ranveer Singh's Aala Re Aala out tomorrow, let’s hope it’s not a recreated one

Rohit Shetty’s Simmba is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan has already created a good buzz thanks to its massy trailer and the songs. The first track the makers released was Aankh Maarey which is a recreated version of the song with the same name from 1996 release Tere Mere Sapne. The song was loved by the audiences and has received more than 100 million views in just 11 days. The second song the makers released was Tere Bina. The romantic song featuring Ranveer and Sara was shot at the beautiful locations of Switzerland and it too touched the right chords of everyone’s heart. But Tere Bin too was a recreated version of a Nushrat Fateh Ali Khan’s single with the same name.

Both the songs were composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the composer has done a good job in recreating them and with Aala Re Aala, we wonder whether this one too is a recreated one or not. Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to inform his fans that this song will be out on Thursday. While after hearing a few beats of the song in the video shared by Ranveer, it doesn’t look like a recreated track, but then you never know.

The song will celebrate women power as a huge number of female will be performing with the actor in the song. It clearly looks like a fun number and we are eagerly waiting for it. Simmba is slated to hit the screens on December 28, 2018.