Simmba: Ranveer Singh’s caricature looks mischievous just like him

Ranveer Singh has been busy with the shoot of Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. The actor has been thrilling fans with images and videos from the sets of the movie. The latest one being a caricature of his character from the movie. Ranveer plays the role of a cop in the movie and the art work of his character is looks mischievous, just like him.

Fans cannot get enough of all the action from the sets of Simmba. Well, a few days ago, Ranveer posted a video from the sets during the shooting for a song. The actor in the video had claimed that it is the biggest song of his career. The song was being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and in the video we can see him shouting ‘Aala Re Aala Simmba Aala’. It is the same caption Ranveer has used in the tweet on Monday evening. This makes us wonder if the song’s name ‘Aala Re Aala Simmba Aala’.

Talking about the film, the movie also stars Sara Ali Khan. It is slated to release on December 28, 2018. This will be Sara’s second film. Her first release will be Kedarnath on November 30, 2018. The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of the film.