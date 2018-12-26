Simmba: Ranveer Singh's ‘Mera Wala Dance’ track is high on energy, Nashik dhol and Devgn!

The team of Simmba is making sure to entertain us in every way possible. After a party anthem like Aankh Marey, they are now back with a new song titled, Mera Wala Dance and it is all things awesome! Apart from Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, it features the original Singham, Ajay Devgn and his dhamakedaar entry had us into nostalgia.

The song begins with Singham, Ajay Devgn’s entry as he saves Simmba from being knocked out. Simmba then proceeds to salute him and both Simmba and Singham walk out, in style. Sara Ali Khan adds charm to the video with her beautiful presence. A perfect chartbuster recipe, right here!

Well, fans are also in for some treat as Ranveer is back with a new hook step. The actor can be seen flexing his hands and fingers as if he’s playing the flute. We are sure this one too will turn out to be an iconic step. This is not for the first time that Ranveer is coming up with a catchy hook step, the actor has had his shares of signature steps in many of his past films.

For instance, the Shampoo step in Tattad Tattad from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. The way Ranveer scratched off his head in this one, it was an instant rage. Let’s admit that we tried to copy the actor!

Ranveer Singh is synonymous to energy and his hook step in Malhari is proof. The actor slayed the victory song from the film, Bajirao Mastani, with his utmost zeal and madness. His iconic cross leg and hand signature step will always be the highlight of this biopic.

Last but not the least, the Khalibali step from Padmaavat was meant as a victory dance for evil Alauddin Khilji aka Ranveer Singh before he was to see Rani Padmavati. Our guilty pleasure *winks*.

Coming back to the film, it stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is slated to release on December 28, 2018.