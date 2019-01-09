Simmba roars at the box office and crosses the Rs 200 crore mark

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba is having a superb run at the box office as the movie has finally surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark. Yep, you heard that right! After minting a huge amount on day 1 of its release, Simmba is in no mood to slow down and in just 12 days have managed to rake in Rs 201.76 crore at the ticket window. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, this action-comedy-drama flick was one of the biggest releases of 2018 and hit the theatres ahead of the New Year i.e., December 28. Simmba is Rohit Shetty’s 8th consecutive film which has entered the Rs 100 crore club.

According to Box Office India, Simmba has collected Rs 5.50 crore on Tuesday, thus making it enter the 200 crore club. Ranveer Singh is literally roaring at the box office and is unstoppable. With Simmba, Ranveer has beaten Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the box office race. Not just the two Khans, Simmba has beaten the lifetime collections of Ranveer's film Bajirao Mastani, which stands at Rs 184 crore.

On Wednesday Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Gully Boy's trailer dropped in and it's creating quite a positive stir on social media. With no releases till January 11, looks like Simmba will maintain its winning streak at the box office.