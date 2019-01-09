image
Wednesday, January 9th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Simmba roars at the box office and crosses the Rs 200 crore mark

Bollywood

Simmba roars at the box office and crosses the Rs 200 crore mark

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   January 09 2019, 5.06 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentranveer singhRanveer Singh Simmbarohit shettyRs 200 CroreSara Ali KhanSimmba
nextGully Boy: Here's why the Ranveer Singh starrer is NOT based on Naezy's story
ALSO READ

As Gully Boy's trailer storms the internet, rapper Naezy spotted at a city radio station

Has Ranveer Singh out done the Khans? Here's what the man has to say!

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor: Here's Alia Bhatt's take on the two stars 