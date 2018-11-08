Simmba: Rohit Shetty plans a special Diwali surprise for his crew

Simmba filmmaker, Rohit Shetty, did something really magnanimous for his crew, that we bet no director may have done so far. Known to be a humble human, Rohit booked an entire aircraft for the crew of Simmba with an aim that they celebrate Diwali with their family. Indeed a sweet gesture!
‘Kuch cheezon mein logic nahi sirf Magic hota hain...’ tabutiful surprise on set!!! #simmba @tabutiful @ranveersingh
As per reports, the director was filming the last shot of the film with Ranveer Singh in Goa where his entire team was also present. However, Rohit never wanted his crew to miss out Diwali celebrations and stay away from their family members, and so the filmmaker booked an entire aircraft that will take his team from Goa to Mumbai on November 7. Reportedly, a little part of the film’s shoot is still pending and so the director will be shuttling them back from Mumbai to Goa on November 8. Now, tell us if this is not a gesture to go gaga over, then what it is?
6th June 2018, Exactly 5 Months ago today, the journey of Simmba began and as this adventourous journey ends for our Simmba a.k.a. Sangram Bhalerao, I am filled with mixed emotions. Simmba being our first film together, was full of fun, laughters and unending memories. It's truly been wonderful knowing him as a person and as an actor who is honest hardworking and so passionate about his craft. I can vouch today that no-one else could have been a better Simmba than Ranveer Singh making Simmba (as my team says) My best film so far. When we started the film he was a young talented star for me But today as he performs his last shot for the film I know I've earned a Kid brother for life who is now set to embark upon a new beautiful journey with someone equally as charming and wonderful as him. I am proud to showoff today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma!!! I Wish them all the luck for a blissfully beautiful future together. @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone #simmba
As per a little birdie, Rohit Shetty is a one-in-a-million kind of a director who is extremely protective about his crew. Actors often jokingly complain that Shetty s more caring about his crew than the stars. Simmba will also see Sara Ali Khan for the first time opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is slated to release on December 28 this year.