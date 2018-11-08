Simmba: Rohit Shetty plans a special Diwali surprise for his crew

Simmba filmmaker, Rohit Shetty, did something really magnanimous for his crew, that we bet no director may have done so far. Known to be a humble human, Rohit booked an entire aircraft for the crew of Simmba with an aim that they celebrate Diwali with their family. Indeed a sweet gesture!

As per reports, the director was filming the last shot of the film with Ranveer Singh in Goa where his entire team was also present. However, Rohit never wanted his crew to miss out Diwali celebrations and stay away from their family members, and so the filmmaker booked an entire aircraft that will take his team from Goa to Mumbai on November 7. Reportedly, a little part of the film’s shoot is still pending and so the director will be shuttling them back from Mumbai to Goa on November 8. Now, tell us if this is not a gesture to go gaga over, then what it is?

As per a little birdie, Rohit Shetty is a one-in-a-million kind of a director who is extremely protective about his crew. Actors often jokingly complain that Shetty s more caring about his crew than the stars. Simmba will also see Sara Ali Khan for the first time opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is slated to release on December 28 this year.