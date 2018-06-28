Simmba: Rohit Shetty to Ranveer Singh ‘Bahot kharcha kar raha hu tere pe’

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh have collaborated for the first for a movie. The director-actor duo are currently busy with the shooting of Simmba which also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. Well, we have seen a few videos and pictures from the sets earlier, and now Ranveer has once again shared a video.

The actor took to Twitter to share the video from the sets of the film. In the video, he has revealed that they are shooting for a song and Ranveer has stated that it is the biggest song of his life. The song is being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and looks like it is titled as ‘Aala Re Aala Simmba Aala’.

While the video proves that the team is having a gala time, what grabbed our attention was Rohit Shetty’s statement for Ranveer. Well, the director in jest has told Ranveer, “Bahot kharcha kar raha hu tere pe (I am spending a lot of money on you).”

However, we wonder if this will actually be Ranveer’s biggest song as in past we have seen him dancing in some larger-than-life songs like Malhari from Bajirao Mastani and Khalibali from Padmaavat. Well, we will come to know that on December 28, 2018 when the film releases.