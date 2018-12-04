Simmba: Sara Ali Khan is already in the glam brigade

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.41 pm April 09 2019, 4.41 pm

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter will be an actress to reckon with. The young lady already has two films lined up in December, one of which will be her debut film. Sara will be seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and then in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. She will be banking on these films to kick-start her career in Bollywood. While these film will set the tone for her career path, the Columbia educated Sara is already a winner in the glam department.

Sara’s choice of outfits, whether it’s for a party, the gym or an official press conference, are rarely off the mark. She turned out looking stellar once again at the Simmba trailer launch. She chose a black tee that exposed her chiseled shoulders and a knotted front that revealed her well-toned abs. But it’s her pants that stole the limelight. The dual-toned, flared sequin pants was LIT. She let her bronzed hair flow and the whole looks was one for the books.

Promotions for Sara’s first film Kedarnath is well underway and the actress is outdoing herself in the fashion department. Styling during promotional activity is indicative of the star’s glam quotient and Sara is hitting it out of the park.