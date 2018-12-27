Simmba: Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse with Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty

2018 has been an exceptional year for Ranveer Singh. The actor tied the knot with his long-time beau, Deepika Padukone, and immediately after wrapping up with the wedding festivities, the busy actor jumped back to his work commitments. The Padmaavat actor is currently gearing up for the release of Simmba, which is set to hit the screens on December 28. Just ahead of its release, Sara, who is paired opposite Ranveer in the film, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the film, featuring Ranveer.

The stunning lady, who is just a film old, treated us with a BTS glimpse of Simmba’s latest song, Mera Wala Dance. The picture sees Sara striking pose with Ranveer and Rohit and the trio is all smiles as they pose for the camera. Sara earlier put up a picture with mommy Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan while attending the screening of Simmba. Ranveer, on the other side, also posted a poster of the film, as a reminder for fans that the film is all set to hit the silver screens tomorrow.

View this post on Instagram It’s time... #SIMMBA 🐅💪🏽 releasing TOMORROW!!!! A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Dec 27, 2018 at 4:34am PST

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba also stars Sonu Sood. Let’s see what the film has to offer us!