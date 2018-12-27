image
Thursday, December 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Simmba: Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse with Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty

Bollywood

Simmba: Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse with Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   December 27 2018, 6.58 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentMera Wala Danceranveer singhrohit shettySara Ali KhanSimmbaSonu Sood
nextSalman Khan is keen to get six pack abs, all thanks to his mum!
ALSO READ

Simmba Box Office Prediction: Will Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s film benefit from Zero’s non-performance?

Rohit Shetty: Sara Ali Khan texted me saying that she wants to do Simmba

Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh: The minute we held hands after the wedding, it was different