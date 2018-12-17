Simmba: Sara Ali Khan's casting was a move to save her career?

With a powerful debut, Sara Ali Khan is now the talk of tinsel town. Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath marked her entry to the big, bad world of Bollywood. However, the film was stuck in numerous delays and disputes. Lekin, der aaye, durust aaye. Sara is clearly praised as Bollywood's next big thing and rightly so. Her next outing, Simmba, is making plenty of noise and has chances of becoming a blockbuster. But did you know that Sara joining the Simmba cast was more of a damage-control move than a casting decision?

It so happened that the constant delays in Kedarnath's release left Bollywood anxious. This included Sara and her director Abhishek Kapoor contemplating whether the film would see lights of day. The kind Kapoor could only think of the debutante who was commencing her journey. He called Rohit Shetty, requesting him to take Sara on board. "Only Ranveer was finalised first. Then surprisingly, Gattu called when the whole Kedarnath controversy was on and said, 'take Sara in your film', and she came. She's a superstar and a complete package. She has a bright future," Rohit said.

From what we see in the trailer and the songs, Sara hasn't disappointed us. She's got both, the elegance and an impressive screen presence. Her chemistry with Ranveer starts well. Hopefully, after Simmba release, Rohit is going to thank Kapoor for the recommendation!