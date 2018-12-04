Simmba: Sara Ali Khan’s look reminds us of Kareena from Singham Returns

The trailer of Rohit Shetty’s Simmba was released on Monday and it received a great response. Ranveer Singh fans just can’t stop gushing about the actor’s cop avatar. The movie stars Sara Ali Khan as the female lead, but she doesn’t have much scope in the trailer apart from a few scenes. However, her look reminds us of Kareena Kapoor Khan from Rohit’s another film Singham Returns. There was a song in Singham Returns titled Kuch Toh Hua Hai. It was a romantic track featuring Kareena and Ajay Devgn.

The trailer of Simmba also hints at a romantic song between Sara and Ranveer. Sara’s look from the song is quite similar to Kareena’s look from Kuch Toh Hua Hai. While we always say that Sara exactly looks like her mom Amrita Singh, Simmba has proved to be an exception as not Amrita, but Sara reminds us of Kareena. Sara is seen sporting long colourful skirts and tops in the song, similar to what Kareena wore in Singham Returns.

Not just that, there’s a sequence in both the films (Simmba and Singham Returns) that is quite similar. In the song, Kuch Toh Hua Hai we see Kareena turning back and her hair flowing in the air, there’s a same scene with Sara in Simmba.

We wonder if this was done deliberately or just a pretty coincidence.