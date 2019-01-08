Simmba success party: Ranveer Singh burns the dance floor, Deepika Padukone can't stop staring

Rohit Shetty helmed Simmba has taken the box office by storm. The film entered the 100-crore club in just 5 days of its release and is soon to mint 200 crores. As the mass-entertainer continues to break records, the team decided to catch up and celebrate their success. The intimate success party held on Monday had the attendance of Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and even wife Deepika Padukone. As expected, the powerhouse of energy, Ranveer stole the show. First, with his over the top entry and second, with his scintillating dance moves.

We have brought you two inside videos of the star-studded party which will make you get into your dancing shoes. One video showcases Ranveer burning the dance floor by grooving to KJo’s Jingaat. The other video has Ranveer dancing alongside Sonu Sood and other team members and the stunning Deepika in black just can’t take her eyes off her beloved hubby. Deepika is seen standing at the back, beside filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. How many times have you played it on loop?

Simmba is roaring all the way to the bank and happens to be Rohit’s eighth film to have entered the 100-crore club. The film also features Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, who portrays the character of Ranveer’s love-interest in the film.