image
Sunday, October 14th 2018
English
Simmba Swiss diaries: Ranveer, Sara and Rohit’s workation is bound to make you envious

Bollywood

Simmba Swiss diaries: Ranveer, Sara and Rohit’s workation is bound to make you envious

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 14 2018, 2.01 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentranveer singhrohit shettySara Ali KhanSimmba
nextPriyanka, Farhan and Zaira are full of happiness on sets of The Sky is Pink
ALSO READ

#MeToo effect: Sanjay Dutt or Anil Kapoor to replace Nana Patekar in Housefull 4?

Shibani Dandekar defends alleged boyfriend Farhan Akhtar, over Sajid Khan's misconduct

Sonam Kapoor goes Monochrome!