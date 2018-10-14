Simmba Swiss diaries: Ranveer, Sara and Rohit’s workation is bound to make you envious

It’s always an advantage to shoot outdoors with a fun-loving cast as it helps you chill and soak into the picturesque locales of the city and that’s exactly what Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan have been up to with their Simmba director Rohit Shetty.

The trio is stationed in Switzerland and is making the most of their time there. Sara, is sharing beautiful moments on her social media page and by the looks of it, they are having an amazing time. From pictures with the backdrop of the Swiss Alps to paragliding, Sara has been enjoying every bit of her stay there.

Some adorable pictures of the newbie with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. You just can’t escape the scenery around.

We see Sara paragliding and calling out to her mother Amrita Singh, telling her that she’s flying. Aww!

Finally, enter Simmba Ranveer Singh in the frame. A candid picture of the trio lost in a conversation and another not-so-candid one, where they strike a pose for the camera.

Speaking of Simmba, it is slated to release in December and will see filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar collaborate for the first time. Ranveer Singh essays the role of a corrupt cop named Sangram Bhalerao and Sara Ali Khan is the lead actress opposite him. She marks her big screen debut with the project.