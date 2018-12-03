Bollywood Simmba trailer: Not Ranveer Singh, but Ajay Devgn has taken twitter by storm Debanu Das December 03 2018, 4.51 pm December 03 2018, 4.51 pm

The trailer of director Rohit Shetty’s Simmba dropped in today and social media is abuzz with people talking about it. The film stars Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. However, the pick of Twitterati was Ajay Devgn who was praised by all. Simmba tells the story of a corrupt cop played by Ranveer. His sole purpose in life seems to be about collecting money from dons. Unfortunately for him, a girl whom he considers his ‘sister’ is raped. The assault forces him to mend his ways. After promising to avenge her, Ranveer’s character takes the law into his own hands.

Simmba is a remake of a Telugu film called Temper. Besides the top B-town trio, the film also stars Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana. On his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared a video where he talked about his experience of working with Rohit Shetty. In the video, Ranveer said that he never had ‘such a blast making a movie in all the years that I’ve been working.’ Even though Ranveer has tried to pack in a punch, Twitter seems to be enthralled with Ajay Devgn’s scenes in the film.

Review of #SimmbaTrailer in a single pic by all who have seen it pic.twitter.com/BIIab08Twl — naman pandit (@namanpandit6) December 1, 2018

Apart from Ajay Devgn there's nothing in #SimmbaTrailer

It leaves you with no impact. This Genre needs dialogue, good action and much more.

It started nicely but ended a dumb squib.

One of the weakest trailers for a big film.

Disappointed. — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) December 3, 2018

Simmba is just Rohit Shetty retweeting Singham — P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) December 3, 2018

@ajaydevgn's screen presence is incredible..His 10sec. Appearance is the main highlight of 2:54 minute Trailer...#SimmbaTrailer — Jon Snow (@Rohits_Pull) December 3, 2018

#SimmbaTrailer : Best Trailer of the Yr. After Padmavat & #Raazi!



Full On Masala With AJ's Cameo pic.twitter.com/L07xWWQ4Y9 — Y-O-G-E-S-H (@i_yogesh22) December 3, 2018

Simmba has a collection of six songs and will have the Golmaal team - Arshad, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor - dancing with Sara and Ranveer. Simmba is scheduled to release on December 28.