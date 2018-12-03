Simmba trailer: Not Ranveer Singh, but Ajay Devgn has taken twitter by storm
The trailer of director Rohit Shetty’s Simmba dropped in today and social media is abuzz with people talking about it. The film stars Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. However, the pick of Twitterati was Ajay Devgn who was praised by all. Simmba tells the story of a corrupt cop played by Ranveer. His sole purpose in life seems to be about collecting money from dons. Unfortunately for him, a girl whom he considers his ‘sister’ is raped. The assault forces him to mend his ways. After promising to avenge her, Ranveer’s character takes the law into his own hands.
Simmba is a remake of a Telugu film called Temper. Besides the top B-town trio, the film also stars Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana. On his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared a video where he talked about his experience of working with Rohit Shetty. In the video, Ranveer said that he never had ‘such a blast making a movie in all the years that I’ve been working.’ Even though Ranveer has tried to pack in a punch, Twitter seems to be enthralled with Ajay Devgn’s scenes in the film.
Simmba has a collection of six songs and will have the Golmaal team - Arshad, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor - dancing with Sara and Ranveer. Simmba is scheduled to release on December 28.