Simmba vs Zero: Who is winning the promotions game?

December is going to be LIT as two of the biggest films are releasing within a week of each other - Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. Trade analysts agree that both films will pull in a massive crowd so we thought to take a closer look at their promotional activities to predict which film will rule the roster. Now, first things first, Ranveer Singh's Simmba is already at an advantage - he just got married! The big fat Indian wedding that took place in Lake Como had Ranveer's name trending in every chart on the web. The public will flock to see the film knowing that this is the first release post his wedding.

However, Zero is not far behind - after all, Salman Khan, Bollywood's Bhai is guest appearing in the film. Zero stars some of India's biggest celebrities - Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. With SRK thrown in the midst of these two, the film will take-off with minimal work. However, the trailer of Simmba promises something Zero doesn't - fresh looks in that of Ranveer Singh's avatar and actor-in-waiting Sara Ali Khan. The young miss Khan took everyone by surprise on a chat show and the nation fell in love with her personality.

However, Zero's main character - Bauua Singh has his own Twitter account! Yes, the digital marketing team at YRF went ahead and got the cheeky dwarf a verified account of his own. On Simmba's front, nothing of the sort exists, yet.

Only time will tell which film will emerge on the top. Zero releases on 21st December while Simmba releases a week later on 28th December.