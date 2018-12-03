Simmba's Sonu Sood chooses the wrong time to show his love for 'NANA'

You see less of this man in films, but when he is in it, he does a great job. Sonu Sood - the tall, dusky, handsome man performs power-packed stunts with ease and always wins us over. Those who admired Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey avatar have to agree, Sonu had put in just the equal amount of effort. This time around, he features in Ranveer Singh's big-budget film Simmba. We just watched the trailer, have you?

"Dabangg was very special for me. I broke my nose also in a sequence with Salman Khan. But if you talk about the latest one, you will see me doing something very special and something I have not done in Dabangg," Sonu earlier told IANS. We have to wait for the film to find out what's really special about him here. But meanwhile, we are talking about something else. Did you have a close look at Sonu's T-shirt, that he wore at the trailer launch?

The black Tee has NANA written on it, in white. The attire is probably from Australia's popular streetwear and urban wear brand NANA JUDY. Hmmm, nice one. But guess it's not the right time to wear NANA boldly over your chest? If you got the hints, we are talking about the bad name Nana Patekar has really developed, thanks to his fiasco with Tanushree Dutta. Sonu and Tanushree had, incidentally, worked together in the latter's debut film. Sonu was even asked about his reaction on the entire episode. "I am not in a right position to say. We are not present on the sets, so we can't say anything. It is an individual's call on how a person reacts to situations," he told India Today.

The actor further refused to take a side in the controversy, citing that one couldn't take sides about an incident he didn't witness. We agree. But looks like he holds NANA close to him, quite literally!