Singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP, dedicates a song to PM Modi

Ranjini Maitra April 26 2019, 4.15 pm April 26 2019, 4.15 pm

As the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 unfold in phases, the Bharatiya Janta Party brigade is getting heavier with stars from showbiz joining in. The latest in the bandwagon is renowned singer Daler Mehndi, who joined the BJP on Friday, in the presence of Manoj Tiwari (BJP chief, Delhi), Dr Harsh Vardhan (Minister of Science Technology, Forest and Climate Change) and another singer Hans Raj Hans who recently joined the party from North-West Delhi constituency. However, it isn't clear if Daler Mehndi is going to contest the elections or not.

Knowing his ability to break into some spontaneous Punjabi tunes, his political career could not have taken a turn without some music. We hear he also dedicated a song to Prime Minister Narendra Modi which went like - "Dil Modi, Modi, Modi ho gaya, bhai ki kariye ki kariye". That sounds like a nice recreation of Hans Raj Hans' song 'Dil Chori Sadda Ho Gaya' which was also remade by Honey Singh. Mehndi, in 2013, had joined the Congress.

In 2018, the singer and his brother Shamsher Singh were convicted in connection to a 2003 case which accused them of taking money from people and sending them abroad illegally. A Punjab court sentenced him to two years in jail but he was granted bail afterwards.

A couple of days ago, actor Sunny Deol also joined BJP after a brief meeting with party president Amit Shah. "Like my father joined Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I have decided to go with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I want PM Modi for the next five years," he said in a statement.

Actor Jaya Prada, who was earlier associated with the Samajwadi Party, also joined BJP shortly ahead of the general elections.