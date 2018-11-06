Singer Lata Mangeshkar now has a rose named after her

Nobody can match veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s stature, status and fan following. The renowned singer enjoys a gigantic fan following not just in India, but across the entire globe. The 89-year-old has completed 76 years in the industry and has fans who are madly in love with her songs even today. So much so that a fan has even gone on to name a rose after the popular playback singer. You heard that right!

An Argentina fan, Santiago Lopez, who is a florist by profession, has named a rose in honour of the singer. ‘Deeply touched’ with the same, the melody queen took to Twitter to share an image of the royal blue rose. She further revealed that Lopez is Spanish by birth and is learning Sanskrit, Hindi and Yoga.

Namaskaar,

I was deeply touched by this, so sharing it with you all. Mr. Santiago Lopez, living in Argentina and Spanish by birth, is my fan and a florist by profession. He has named this flower Lata. He has also taken to learning Sanskrit, Hindi and Yoga. Humbled and grateful pic.twitter.com/Wi99NU1bDF — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) November 5, 2018

Born on September 28, 1929, Mangeshkar is a recipient of three National Film Awards, 12 Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards and many more. She, who is fondly termed as Didi and the Nightingale of India, has sung in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. The Lag Ja Gale singer is also the second vocalist, after late singer M.S. Subbulakshmi, to have been awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2001.