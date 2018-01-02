Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has been blessed with a baby boy

The New Year has got a special gift for Sunidhi Chauhan. The singer was blessed with a baby boy on Monday, 1st January, 2018. As soon as she went missing from action, the news of her pregnancy surfaced last year. Sunidhi is married to music composer Hitesh Sonik and this is their first child. According to reports, she ensured to stay away from shutterbugs as she didn’t want to be spotted with her baby bump.

"The baby and mother are doing well. Sunidhi and husband Hitesh are proud with their little bundle of joy who arrived at 5.20 p.m. on January 1, 2018," Ranjana Dhanu, Sunidhi's obstetrician- gynecologist, said in a statement.

"The delivery was uneventful and the baby boy is healthy and doing well," said Bhupendra Avasthi, Director, Paediatrics of Surya Hospitals.

Earlier, talking to Hindustan Time about motherhood, Sunidhi had said, “Thankfully I have some friends who are parents and they know how this all goes. When something like this happens, you happen to come across more such people, who are experiencing parenthood and that is what is happening to me right now. I am getting to meet people, who are into this [pregnancy] and I am asking them all sorts of questions.”

Sunidhi is best known for songs such as Kamli (Dhoom 3), Dance Pe Chance (Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi), Ruki Ruki (Mast), Main Bani Teri Radha (Jab Harry Met Sejal) among many others.