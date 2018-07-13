Singham Ajay Devgn to turn into a football coach in his next

It’s the season of biopics in Bollywood. After the recently released Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju, yet another biopic is on its way. The untitled project is a sports drama on the football coach and manager of the Indian National Football team from 1950-1963, Syed Abdul Rahim. And to add to your surprise, a popular Bollywood actor is already roped in to essay the titular role. Any guesses? It’s none other than Ajay Devgn.

The actor has efficiently proved his brilliance in the various roles throughout his career. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see the Drishyam actor playing a Football coach for the very first time on the big screen.

Jointly produced by Boney Kapoor, Zee Studios and Fresh Lime Studios, the film will be directed by Amit Sharma. The sports drama is also going to mark Amit’s reunion with Ajay after the 2002 thriller, Company.

Talking about the same, Boney told Bombay Times, "I was amazed that not many are aware of someone as significant as Syed Abdul Rahim. He’s an unsung hero whose achievements must be saluted. His team had heroes like Chunni Goswami, P.K. Banerjee, Balaram, Franco and Arun Ghosh. It takes someone like Ajay Devgn to play Syed Abdul Rahim."

Meanwhile, Devgn is currently shooting for Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Boman Irani and Sanjay Mishra. He also has Chanakya in his kitty.