Onkar Kulkarni June 30 2019, 6.26 pm June 30 2019, 6.26 pm

Ajay Devgn starrer Singham that released in 2011 set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The film became an instant hit collecting Rs 150 crore at the box office. The Rohit Shetty directorial starred Ajay Devgn as a police officer named Bajirao Singham. Seeing the film’s success, the makers made part two of the film titled Singham Returns that released in 2011. And now, Ajay Devgn unveiled the first look of the Punjabi version of the film titled the same.

The first look features Punjabi actor Parmish Verma as a police officer named Singham. The actor sports a khakhi, police uniform along with a turban. The picture also reveals the release date of the film which is August 9. In the post, Ajay also mentioned that the teaser of the film releases on July 3. The film also features Sonam Bajwa as the female lead. While Ajay’s Hindi film might be an inspiration for its Punjabi version. For the unaware, the Ajay Devgn starrer was also an official remake, of a Tamil action-potboiler called Singam. Starring Suriya and Anushka Shetty, the movie released in 2010.

The remake has been co-produced by Ajay Devgn Films and T-Series Films and directed by Navaniat Singh (Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se fame). During the announcement T-Series head Bhushan Kumar said in the press note, “Unlike what is believed, Punjabi films have an audience across the globe. When the decision of producing Punjabi films was done, producing Singham remake was the right call.”