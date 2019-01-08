Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi: Karan Johar has a grand reunion with his favourite cops

Have you watched Simmba? Or the Aankh Maarey video song, to be precise? An animated Karan Johar appears for a brief moment and exclaims, 'oh god! One more remake'! In reality, he is clearly not sad because that 'one more remake' is going great guns at the box office. Simmba has been described as an out and out Ranveer Singh show by many but director Rohit Shetty took no risk, you see. He brought in his Golmaal gang for another brief cameo in the same song and planned a smashing entry for Ajay Devgn who has a guest appearance.

And like we told you earlier, Simmba was Rohit Shetty's smart choice to announce his first collaboration with Akshay Kumar! Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay as top cop Veer Suryavansh, goes on the floor anytime soon. Before that, they had quite a reunion of sorts, it seems. In a picture shared by Karan Johar, he can be seen chilling with all of Rohit, Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer. This is also a massive hint that Sooryavanshi also will be produced under Karan's banner.

View this post on Instagram I think i know what you’re talking about @itsrohitshetty 😉😉😉😉😉 A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jan 7, 2019 at 10:24am PST

Rohit Shetty is almost building his own cop universe. After Ajay in Singham and Ranveer in Simmba, we are waiting to see what Akshay in Suryavanshi brings in for us. Whether it will be a remake of another Southern flick or an original film, has not been revealed yet.