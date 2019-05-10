Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi: Desi Avengers in the making? Rohit Shetty has an answer!

Onkar Kulkarni May 10 2019, 11.54 pm May 10 2019, 11.54 pm

Rohit Shetty is one filmmaker who is busy cashing in on cop dramas. After Singham with Ajay Devgn, Simmba with Ranveer Singh, Rohit is making Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. With such a line up of films, Rohit seems to be making a masala potpourri, something like Desi Avengers. When quizzed if that was his plan, where one of the upcoming films sees a combination of his cop heroes in one film and he is quick to answer.

"Avengers is a big brand. To compare (my films) with the foreign franchise is like a joke." Rohit further confirmed that he might just go in that direction. He said, "With a line up like this, we are trying to make our own world. We are trying to create our own universe. When we began working on Simmba, I was a bit scared (sceptical), but the film (surprisingly) worked in a big way. So, we are trying to expand the universe," said Rohit Shetty.

Interestingly, just like the Avengers saw a female hero, Rohit is working on introducing a female cop. Prod him to speak about the project and he says, "I am waiting for a good script to crack." Ask him to name a Bollywood actress who he thinks suits the part, he nods his head denoting a stern no.

Rohit said this at a media interaction held at the launch of Golmaal Jr. Seeing the kids at the event, a nostalgic Rohit added, "When I was a kid I used to read the comic book, Chacha Chaudhary. I started working on at an early age of 16. The first film I worked on was Phool Aur Kaante. Even my son wants to get into movies."