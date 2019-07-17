Soheib Ahsan July 17 2019, 7.47 pm July 17 2019, 7.47 pm

Arjun Patiala is a film where the protagonist is a Punjabi police officer. Such a character would be incomplete without addressing his love for alcohol. Not that we are stereotyping, but isn't that how Bollywood often portrays it, right? Well, the film's latest song is all about his character's obsession with alcohol. The song's video explores his character, Arjun Patiala accepting alcohol as gifts from a number of people. It also shows him and Varun Sharma together going bar hopping and drinking alcohol mixed with lassi. Sunny Leone makes an appearance in this song as well. Must say, catchy vocals!

Check the song Sip Sip out below:

Arjun Patiala's love for alcohol is smeared all over the song's lyrics which translated into English mean, I will sip slowly but I will definitely drink the entire bottle. The lyrics also address his eagerness to get a hangover on Saturday night. In one part of the song, Arjun Patiala tells Varun Sharma's character how he hates bar fights as they result in the wastage of good quality alcohol. Varun Sharma is the perfect drinking partner in the song, who shares Diljit Dosanjh's eagerness for drinking wherever they go. Kriti Sanon also makes a few fleeting appearances in the song where she establishes the fact that she is not a force to be reckoned with when it comes to a drinking competition. Sip Sip has been composed by Guru Bhullar and Akash D.

Check out the trailer of Arjun Patiala: