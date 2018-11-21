'Sir' Akshay Kumar: Both Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde are in awe post Housefull 4

The workplace is for people to bond and make memories and the set of Housefull 4 was no different. Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar is often known to share a great rapport with the people he works with, all thanks to his super-energetic and friendly persona and he did the same while shooting for this comic caper.

Well, don’t believe us? His lady co-stars from the film Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde, took to their social media accounts and dedicated a post to the Khiladi with the sweetest captions.

Kriti Sanon, who will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar for the first time, had only good things to say about the actor. She mentioned that it was her absolute pleasure working with him and also thanked him for being so amazing, funny, chilled and Punjabi!

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde too shared her experience working with the Khiladi where she mentioned that it was a crazy experience shooting with a comedy genius like Akshay Kumar and warned people to not play games with him as he always wins. Well, we can imagine all the crazy fun these people had on the sets! The shoot of Housefull 4 was recently wrapped.

Housefull 4 stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles. After Sajid Khan stepped out as the director whilst the #MeToo allegations, Sajid-Farhan have helmed the film and it will release on October 25, 2019.