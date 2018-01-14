Sitarist Anoushka Shankar and husband Joe Wright split

Daughter of legendary Sitarist Ravi Shankar, Anoushka and her director-husband Joe Wright of Darkest Hour fame, have parted ways. Anoushka was notably absent from the film’s premieres in London and Los Angeles last month. The couple confirmed yesterday, January 13, that their seven years of marriage is over.

"I can confirm that Joe Wright and Anoushka Shankar recently ended their marriage. All parties are committed to the welfare and happiness of their two beautiful children and ask that their privacy be respected. No further comments will be made on this matter," a representative for Wright told pagesix.com in a statement from the couple.

Joe’s growing friendship with actress Haley Bennett may have played a part in the split. Haley was seen at the LA premiere and last week sat next to him at the Critics’ Choice Awards. She is best known for playing femme fatale Megan in The Girl On The Train.

A few days ago, Shankar shared a post hinting on the split. Perhaps the breakup will be the subject of her next album.

The couple met in India, where Shankar was living when Wright came to research a proposed film about the last days of the Raj. They wed at an intimate ceremony in London in 2010 in front of close friends and family and have two sons. They have two children together. Before that, Wright was previously engaged to “Gone Girl” star Rosamund Pike but the wedding was called off in 2008.

On the work front, Anoushka recently released an album, Land of Gold, her response to the worldwide refugee crisis. Her forthcoming tour of Australia will come at the end of 18 months performing that album. Wright on the other hand, has been collecting awards for his Winston Churchill drama which would lead him to the Oscars.