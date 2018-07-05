Six days and Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju is the second highest grosser of 2018 already

Ranbir Kapoor has been riding high on the success of Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. The movie which released last Friday (June 29) has managed to break many records. Now, Sanju has become the second highest grosser of the year, inching ahead of Salman Khan’s Race 3.

The top spot is occupied by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Padmaavat, as the movie minted Rs 302.15 crore at the domestic box office. Although, a noteworthy fact is that Sanju has already raked in Rs. 184.58 crore in a span of six days. Indeed, it’s a remarkable feat for the entire team.

Sanju is a biopic on the life of Sanjay Dutt, an actor whose real life story has been riddled with several controversies. The biopic factor coupled with Ranbir Kapoor taking on the role of Dutt added to all the excitement.

Ranbir, whose last few films fared poorly at the box office was desperately looking for a hit and for this role, the talented performer put his blood and soul and the results are there for all to see. As much as the audience has adored Ranbir’s performance, actor Vicky Kaushal who played his best friend Kamli too is amassing praises. The star cast and the performances along with the execution of the story-line has worked for the audiences and there’s no stopping them.