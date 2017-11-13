Alia Bhatt reveals Raazi poster with a perfect Kashmiri girl look

Four months after her last release, Badrinath ki Dhulaniya, Alia Bhatt will return to action with Meghna Gulzar’s next. The film titled Raazi is produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions and will be based on Harinder Sikka’s novel, Calling Sehmat. Revealing her perfect Kashmiri girl look, Alia took to Instagram to share the first look of Raazi and well, she looks like a perfect Kashmiri beauty.

Six months to RAAZI! A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Nov 10, 2017 at 10:33pm PST

The thriller revolves around a Kashmiri girl, played by Alia, married to an army officer across the border, Vicky Kaushal, who provides the Indian Intelligence with invaluable information during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and saves the lives of scores of Indian soldiers. The film was shot in Punjab and Kashmir in a start-to-finish schedule from July to October, followed by a small portion in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt has been regularly sharing images of the shoot schedule on her Instragram feed.

And we wrapped #RAAZI last night.. Last days are always very emotional because you live with the character for soo many months and then you have to let it go. This is pretty much how our life looked like on set - My director and I just totally lost in our own little world 💙hope you guys love the film as much as we loved making it 💪 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

"I'm going through one of the most extensive preparations for this film. The last time I did something like this, was for Udta Punjab. But that also was only with the dialect. Raazi is about dialect, body language and things like driving a big heavy jeep. Shifting those gears is a different ball game for me altogether. I am learning Urdu so it's also going to help me in the longer run. I'm playing with the language for over a month now and every day, I am sitting with it for hours. I know most of my dialogues by heart right now because I have been reading them over and over again. I am having a lot of fun with it, "Alia had said earlier while talking about her role.

After Raazi, Alia would work on ‘Gully Boy’ starring Ranveer Singh and she will also share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in his next, which is tentatively titled ‘Dragon’.