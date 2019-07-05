Ranjini Maitra July 05 2019, 5.49 pm July 05 2019, 5.49 pm

The most wondrous thing about cinema is the fact that nothing can seize it from being prettier than reality. In the world of rowdy lovers, chocolate boys, and superheroes, we seldom come across love stories that are so beautiful that the time halts. One such was Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh's Lootera, a misfit to the commercial definition of a successful film, but one that touched many hearts.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Lootera was inspired by O Henry's famous work The Last Leaf. Between Sonakshi and Ranveer flew a mellifluous love story, set on the backdrop of Bengal's Manikpur in the 1960s. As Lootera completes six years on Friday, both the actors went down the memory lane. Sonakshi, on her Instagram story, shared a bunch of BTS pictures and stills.

It began with a photo of the actor duo and the director duo...making it a perfect trio!

This one looks like a poster that didn't release.

How many of you remember the lovely frames, often consisting of just one person, and looking like poetry?

This one, we all remember. How breathtaking did Sonakshi look, not just here, but throughout the film?

Sonakshi played a character called Pakhi, a woman whose demure made her unique.

And Ranveer was Varun, a thief in disguise.

Ranveer's character was put amid strange conflicts once Pakhi, without really knowing who he was, fell in love with him. The emotional nuances came alive beautifully.

Lootera might not have been a typical success, but we are sure Motwane doesn't regret making this one.

And for many of us, this will remain THE love story that stood for subtility and silence confessions.