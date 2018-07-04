Sixty and sexy! All the times Anil Kapoor was the Fanney Khan of SUITS and we went OMG

Anil Kapoor is the man with many facets and many talents. From a lovable rogue in Ram Lakhan to the stylish D’Costa in his latest Race 3, there is no role the man cannot ace. But set his acting prowess aside, the man even has his uber stylish game on point. That too, even in his sixties. How he manages to look like a million bucks is a mystery to us, but we know for sure that the salt n pepper in his hair and the suits he dons, makes him look just ahh-mazing.
So here’s a look at Anil Kapoor’s suitilicious self, straight from his Instagram account. These will surely leave you asking for more.We’d definitely raced through the halls to get a glimpse of THIS
Shamsher’s got swag and there’s no denying that
Daddy’s home to save the day 😎 #ShadesOfRace3 #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @skfilmsofficial @tips
Can you sign up for the Indian James Bond, Mr. Kapoor?
Shadows play games with your mind...so does Shamsher... #ShadesofRace3 #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @skfilmsofficial @tips
That stare. Oh that stare and the suit coupled up with it
"Patience is power. Patience is not an absence of action; rather it is "timing" it waits on the right time to act, for the right principles and in the right way." - Fulton J. Sheen
Who knew the combination of velvet and suit could be so enchanting
It’s amazing how the world begins to change through the eyes of a cup of #coffee. - Donna A. Favors
Dayum, this man is acing suits like no other!
Me looking away from the mirror when I’m caught admiring myself for the 5th time after getting ready! An actor is always ready for the camera! Some vanity Dhamaal on the sets of #TotalDhamaal! Back to doing what I do best! #ActorsLife #SundayMood
Navy makes the man, classy and stylish
There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind. - C. S Lewis #TuesdayThoughts #ToTheFuture
Straight out of a Raymond ad
All set for Umang Mumbai Police Show tonight! An evening dedicated to saying thank you to those who work hard round the clock to keep us safe!
Monochrome is the way to roam
It’s been a great year and this award is like the cherry on top of the cake! I guess I got my early birthday present! Thank you #ZeeCineAwards2018 & to everyone who loved #Mubarakan & #Kartar!
Clean-shaven, yet hot. So hot!
“ Wherever you are, be all there.” - Jim Elliot. Taking a moment to enjoy the moment! #TravelDiaries
And here’s another heart-stopping picture of him in his classy avatar
Exchanging ideas & thoughts is what this evening is going to be all about! Excited to be speaking at #TheAlgebraArtsandIdeasClub today!
Much like a prince!
It’s a special occasion so I took a lil extra time in getting ready today! End result is #Vogue worthy right? Celebrating Women of the Year with #Vogue tonight!! #VogueWomenOfTheYearAwards
As sharp as a groom!
In the princely city today to chat with the fine folks of #iciciprudential It's a treat to experience the grandeur of #UmaidBhawanPalace! #PicturePerfect
Jhakaas
Had to dress sharp for brunch today to cap off a fantastic wedding hosted by my dear friend Aneel Mussarat! With his quick smile, generous warmth & unique flair, he has made his daughter's wedding an experience to remember for every single guest that attended it! I sure am a lucky man to have friends like him 😊 #friendslikefamily
These alluring pictures of Mr. Kapoor make us think that even Barney Stinson may be put to shame!
When the TV also knows it time to get the night started. Dubai, I'm ready! #MubarakanInDubai