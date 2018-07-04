image
Sixty and sexy! All the times Anil Kapoor was the Fanney Khan of SUITS and we went OMG

Anil Kapoor is the man with many facets and many talents. From a lovable rogue in Ram Lakhan to the stylish D’Costa in his latest Race 3, there is no role the man cannot ace. But set his acting prowess aside, the man even has his uber stylish game on point. That too, even in his sixties. How he manages to look like a million bucks is a mystery to us, but we know for sure that the salt n pepper in his hair and the suits he dons, makes him look just ahh-mazing.

