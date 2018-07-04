Sixty and sexy! All the times Anil Kapoor was the Fanney Khan of SUITS and we went OMG

Anil Kapoor is the man with many facets and many talents. From a lovable rogue in Ram Lakhan to the stylish D’Costa in his latest Race 3, there is no role the man cannot ace. But set his acting prowess aside, the man even has his uber stylish game on point. That too, even in his sixties. How he manages to look like a million bucks is a mystery to us, but we know for sure that the salt n pepper in his hair and the suits he dons, makes him look just ahh-mazing.
So here’s a look at Anil Kapoor’s suitilicious self, straight from his Instagram account. These will surely leave you asking for more.
We’d definitely raced through the halls to get a glimpse of THIS Daddy’s home to save the day 😎 #ShadesOfRace3 #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @skfilmsofficial @tips
A post shared by
anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on Jun 14, 2018 at 7:55am PDT Shamsher’s got swag and there’s no denying that Shadows play games with your mind...so does Shamsher... #ShadesofRace3 #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @skfilmsofficial @tips
A post shared by
anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on Jun 14, 2018 at 5:51am PDT Can you sign up for the Indian James Bond, Mr. Kapoor? "Patience is power. Patience is not an absence of action; rather it is "timing" it waits on the right time to act, for the right principles and in the right way." - Fulton J. Sheen
A post shared by
anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on May 23, 2018 at 12:34am PDT That stare. Oh that stare and the suit coupled up with it It’s amazing how the world begins to change through the eyes of a cup of #coffee. - Donna A. Favors
A post shared by
anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on Apr 28, 2018 at 4:33am PDT Who knew the combination of velvet and suit could be so enchanting Me looking away from the mirror when I’m caught admiring myself for the 5th time after getting ready! An actor is always ready for the camera! Some vanity Dhamaal on the sets of #TotalDhamaal! Back to doing what I do best! #ActorsLife #SundayMood
A post shared by
anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on Apr 15, 2018 at 4:07am PDT Dayum, this man is acing suits like no other! There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind. - C. S Lewis #TuesdayThoughts #ToTheFuture
A post shared by
anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on Mar 26, 2018 at 11:34pm PDT Navy makes the man, classy and stylish All set for Umang Mumbai Police Show tonight! An evening dedicated to saying thank you to those who work hard round the clock to keep us safe!
A post shared by
anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on Jan 13, 2018 at 6:16am PST Straight out of a Raymond ad It’s been a great year and this award is like the cherry on top of the cake! I guess I got my early birthday present! Thank you #ZeeCineAwards2018 & to everyone who loved #Mubarakan & #Kartar!
A post shared by
anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on Dec 19, 2017 at 8:57am PST Monochrome is the way to roam “ Wherever you are, be all there.” - Jim Elliot. Taking a moment to enjoy the moment! #TravelDiaries
A post shared by
anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on Nov 27, 2017 at 3:52am PST Clean-shaven, yet hot. So hot! Exchanging ideas & thoughts is what this evening is going to be all about! Excited to be speaking at #TheAlgebraArtsandIdeasClub today!
A post shared by
anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on Nov 10, 2017 at 5:59am PST And here’s another heart-stopping picture of him in his classy avatar It’s a special occasion so I took a lil extra time in getting ready today! End result is #Vogue worthy right? Celebrating Women of the Year with #Vogue tonight!! #VogueWomenOfTheYearAwards
A post shared by
anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:22am PDT Much like a prince! In the princely city today to chat with the fine folks of #iciciprudential It's a treat to experience the grandeur of #UmaidBhawanPalace! #PicturePerfect
A post shared by
anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:47am PDT As sharp as a groom! Had to dress sharp for brunch today to cap off a fantastic wedding hosted by my dear friend Aneel Mussarat! With his quick smile, generous warmth & unique flair, he has made his daughter's wedding an experience to remember for every single guest that attended it! I sure am a lucky man to have friends like him 😊 #friendslikefamily
A post shared by
anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on Sep 10, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT Jhakaas When the TV also knows it time to get the night started. Dubai, I'm ready! #MubarakanInDubai
A post shared by
anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on Jul 30, 2017 at 9:36am PDT
These alluring pictures of Mr. Kapoor make us think that even Barney Stinson may be put to shame!