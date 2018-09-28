Sleepy Sleepy Akhiyan from Bhaiaji Superhit: Preity Zinta is the saving grace

The makers of Bhaiaji Superhit have just dropped another song from the movie titled Sleepy Sleepy Akhiyan. After the power-packed number Naam Hai Bhaiaji, here comes the dance track Sleepy Sleepy Akhiyan.

The track is a quintessential wedding dance number and after a long while, we have Preity Zinta back in her bubbly avatar. Wearing a yellow saree, the actress paints a pretty picture as she dances to her heart’s content reminding us of those days when she ruled the film world with her cute dimples. In the second half of the song, we also have Sunny Deol, her onscreen husband joining her. As usual, Deol is back in his action avatar, but in this number we see him shaking a leg with Zinta.

Speaking of the movie, it also stars Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi, Sunny Doel said, “I am looking forward to this film as this is the first time that I am playing a double role. The subject of the film is also quite novel and something that I have never attempted earlier.”

Directed by Neeraj Pathak, produced by Chirag Mahendra Dhariwaland, Bhaiaji Superhit is slated to release on October 19, 2018.