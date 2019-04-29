Slow Motion from Bharat: Here’s what went into the making of Salman Khan and Disha Patani's song

Divya Ramnani April 29 2019, 9.19 pm April 29 2019, 9.19 pm

Salman Khan’s Bharat is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts of an ensemble cast with a highly intriguing plot. It was only last month that the makers released the film’s trailer, which opened to a phenomenal response. To amp up the craze around Bharat, the makers of the film released its first song titled Slow Motion. Featuring a fresh pairing of Salman Khan and Disha Patani, the song was loved by all and, within no time, it made it to the trending list. We also loved the super-sizzling chemistry between Salman Khan and Disha Patani.

On Monday, the makers of Bharat released the making of Slow Motion and it has only added to our excitement. The video gives us a sneak-peek into the grand circus set, wherein the song was shot. We also saw Salman and Disha engrossed with the dance rehearsals before shooting for Slow Motion. The film’s director, Ali Abbas Zafar, opened up on the relevance of this song, saying, “Slow Motion is actually the song which resonates his jawaani, as we say his youth in the film.”

Further, Disha Patani also shared her experience of working with Khan. The Baaghi actor revealed that she had a great time on the sets, “Working with Salman sir is kind of experience because he is a lovely person and he just makes everyone feel comfortable and homely. It was a great experience.”

Check out the making of Slow Motion of here:

Since Slow Motion introduces the young Salman Khan in the film and is set against the backdrop of a circus, we spotted a lot of vertically challenged performers on the sets. They also got to perform on various Salman Khan songs as they paid a tribute to Khan. It was a delightful sight indeed!

Meanwhile, Bharat will make it to the big screens on June 5, 2019.