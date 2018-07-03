home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Smriti Irani’s hilarious take on her husband Zubin Irani meeting Shah Rukh Khan

First published: July 02, 2018 09:35 PM IST | Updated: July 02, 2018 09:36 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Smriti Irani is no stranger to the world of entertainment. Fans fondly remember her for her iconic character of Tulsi from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. But that’s a thing of the past. She is now an active politician and India’s Textiles Minister. While ministers often have a reputation of having a scarce sense of humour, Smriti Irani is surely someone who proves the notion wrong. Her recent Instagram post will crack you up.

#and they say only women gossip 🤭🧐@iamzfi @iamsrk 🤷‍♂️

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

Recently, at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement, her husband Zubin Irani met Shah Rukh Khan and Smriti Irani posted a picture of the two on Instagram and features the suited men in an secret conversation. While Smriti feels that the two men were gossiping, we would surely like to know what Zubin Irani and Shah Rukh Khan were talking about.

By the way, this is not the first time that Smriti Irani has revealed her funny streak on Instagram. Here are a couple of other posts that can prove she has a sense of humour.

While Smriti has delved into politics and has bid goodbye to acting, we really hope to see her back on the small screen. Maybe Ekta Kapoor can plan out a Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. We are sure people would enjoy watching it.

