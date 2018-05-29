So cute! Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah turns her mom's lookalike

Sushmita Sen is one woman who breaks the stereotypes with every step that she takes. She defied patriarchy at every instance and chose to be the master of her own destiny. Single and gorgeous at 42, Sushmita is the mother of two beautiful daughters, Alisah and Renee, and keeps sharing their pictures and is proud of them.

Every mother is an idol for her daughter and Sushmita’s little one, Alisah is no different. Well, why not? After all she has a mother who is someone the whole world looks up to. So when she was asked what kind of a hairstyle she would prefer, she innocently said, “I want my hair to look like moms.” Aww! That’s so sweet.

Sushmita took to Instagram to share a picture of Alisah with her new haircut, ditto like mommy. The former Miss Universe beamed with pride and love for her children.

Sushmita Sen recently opened up on a molestation incident and how she dealt with the same when she came to know that the perpetrator was a teenager. She opened up on how to deal with kids who are astray with their thoughts on women, and how adult rapists should be hanged.

Sush, you win us with love and inspiration, every single time.