Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is already a star. From being mobbed by fans to having a numerous number of followers on social media, she has earned her popularity. The star, who is not even one film old, has already posed for Vogue’s latest issue and her hypnotic eyes can’t be missed.

But not just the cover page that has grabbed our attention. The inside pages have the real treasure where Janhvi is seen soaking in her new found fame and simply being the diva she was born to be. Let us dig in and take you on a fashion tour.

In this first picture, we see Janhvi posing on a cane sofa wearing a woolen sweatshirt, teamed with a delicate floral skirt. We love how her hair is all messed up!

Meet Janhvi again in a different avatar! The actress stares straight into your eyes wearing a feminine lingerie dress along with a red and black leather jacket.

Up next is a candid playful shot where the babe is seen flaunting her long wavy locks. A crop top paired with a strappy light-fabric ruffle dress is how the actress rounded her overall look here.

Cuteness overloaded! We see Janhvi trying to look sultry here in an off-shoulder dress. Hot much!

And then we have THIS picture of her and we just can't control the excitement. Wearing a floral knotted top along with a figure-hugging knee-length skirt, the actress is raising the temperature and how.

If that wasn't enough, this close shot of the babe is sure to make you fall in love with her.

Janhvi's first photoshoot for a cover magazine cover, Vogue no less, is quite summery and all things flowery too. Not to mention, this issue of Vogue also carries Janhvi Kapoor’s first ever interview where she’s opened up about her personal life and what life feels like after Sridevi’s demise.