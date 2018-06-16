Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta and Pooja Dhingra make candid revelations!

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and the popular pastry chef Pooja Dhingra are known to be the best of buddies. It was only natural to have them as the next guests on the latest episode of Firstpost's Social Media Star. Host Janice Sequeira sat them down for a free-wheeling chat on trolls and social media swag.

Among all the other social media unmasking that went down, the celebrity favourite designer Masaba made a shocking revelation, talking about an incident when her Instagram story literally saved someone’s life!

“When I was in Singapore, this lady came up to me and said, ‘I was going through a divorce, and I woke up one morning and I was suicidal. You happened to post something on ‘getting up and going, no matter how you feel’. I saw your post and it saved my life. I wanted to get up and go to work and my life changed. Since then, every morning, what I do is look at your Instagram stories," said Masaba.

When asked if social media validation is addictive, Masaba replied saying, “500%. I’m obsessed. If I get less likes, I’m stressed out. I get a stress-rash or something.”

The two, who have known each other for years, also revealed that they have a common Whatsapp group named ‘Can’t’ for social media advises. Masaba further went on by saying that she highly admires Twinkle Khanna for her hilarious and witty Twitter posts and would love to be friends with her. And also revealed in a jovial mood that she feels Urvashi Rautela is that one actress who needs to stop putting up so many pictures on social media.

Don’t miss out on more funny and interesting revelations made by the ladies on the fourth episode of Firstpost’s Social Media Star.