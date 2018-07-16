Sofia Hayat has some harsh words for Baba Ramdev!

This did come across as a surprise to many. Baba Ramdev, who boasts of founding one of the world's largest consumer good's company, will now have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Museum, London. He is the first Yoga guru or Yogi to have made it there. While one can't deny that he and his brand Patanjali Ayurveda are familiar to almost every household today, Ramdev has plenty of controversies to his share as well. Not everyone took the news of Ramdev being waxed, in right spirit. One of them is self-proclaimed nun Sofia Hayat.

The lady sounds furious at the Yoga guru's selection. "One such was when who I cannot call a baba, says that homosexuality is a disease that he can cure!! How are you going to cure this? By giving some of your ayurvedic tablets to them? By convincing them it is a disease? I think that is called "brainwashing," she writes.

The controversy dates back to 2016 when the Supreme Court named homosexuality unnatural and Ramdev claimed to 'cure' it. "The Supreme Court has respected the sentiments of the various religious communities of India. Today they are talking of homosexuality, tomorrow they will talk of having sex with animals," he had said. This evoked massive outrage among the LGBTQ community.