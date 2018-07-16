Sofia Hayat has some harsh words for Baba Ramdev!

This did come across as a surprise to many. Baba Ramdev, who boasts of founding one of the world's largest consumer good's company, will now have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Museum, London. He is the first Yoga guru or Yogi to have made it there. While one can't deny that he and his brand Patanjali Ayurveda are familiar to almost every household today, Ramdev has plenty of controversies to his share as well. Not everyone took the news of Ramdev being waxed, in right spirit. One of them is self-proclaimed nun Sofia Hayat.
The lady sounds furious at the Yoga guru's selection. "One such was when who I cannot call a baba, says that homosexuality is a disease that he can cure!! How are you going to cure this? By giving some of your ayurvedic tablets to them? By convincing them it is a disease? I think that is called "brainwashing," she writes.
Apparantly this guy is a multi million dollarworth baba who is about to have a statue in Madam Tussauds. I think those in the UK should protest about this, infact, we should boycott Madam Tussauds for taking such a step. This man, who I cannot call a baba, says that homosexuality is a disease that he can cure!! How are you going to cure this? By giving some of your ayurvedic tablets to them? By convincing them it is a disease? I think that is called "brainwashing". I am shocked that such an establishment like Madam Tussauds would consider someone like this. By having his statue there you are idolising a man with such despicable views. He is no baba but a trickster, a liar and a clever media marketer. We should set up a petition to stop this! @50shadesofgay @madametussauds #madametussauds #babaramdev #antigay #pride #banbabaramdev
The controversy dates back to 2016 when the Supreme Court named homosexuality unnatural and Ramdev claimed to 'cure' it. "The Supreme Court has respected the sentiments of the various religious communities of India. Today they are talking of homosexuality, tomorrow they will talk of having sex with animals," he had said. This evoked massive outrage among the LGBTQ community.