Soha Ali Khan marks the nine-month journey of Inaaya with THIS picture!

First published: June 29, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Updated: June 29, 2018 08:59 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu came like a ray of sunshine when she was born to parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. The Pataudis who were already overjoyed with the presence of little Taimur, son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, were ecstatic. And why not. The little one's cuteness just makes you want to melt in a puddle of mush.

And as Inaaya has turned a cutie-pie, all of nine months, Soha took to social media to share an uber adorable picture.

Nine months today 😍

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Looks like the adorable quotient for the day went a few notches higher. After all, what more do you need to make your day better than baby pictures? And Inaaya surely is a super cute star baby.

Star babies are making space for themselves alongside their famous mummies and daddies. Be it Taimur who is the apple of the shutterbugs or even Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's baby girl Misha, they are all a rage.

Taimur's first birthday was quite family affair in Pataudi. With Inaaya turning one in three months, we wonder what the plans for her special day are. Anyway, we shall be waiting for cutie's pictures.

