Soha Ali Khan takes daughter Inaaya for a day out in London, but all she wants is coffee!

Ranjini Maitra July 30 2019, 11.28 pm July 30 2019, 11.28 pm

If Taimur Ali Khan is the cutest internet sensation that we've right now, then his cousin sister Inaaya is walking exactly the same way. These days, we frequently come across the munchkin and her adorable moments, all thanks to Instagram! Initially not very regular on dad Kunal Kemmu and mom Soha Ali Khan's feeds, little Inaaya is slowly becoming another favourite of ours!

Inaaya and her parents were recently holidaying with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur in London. We also saw a handful of adorable photos of the family, chilling together. In the latest picture, Inaaya, dressed in an orange jacket and denim three-quarters, is out in a pram. Looks like it was a city hoping day. But she is so much more interested in the coffee cup that her mom is holding...

View this post on Instagram Babycino anyone? A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jul 30, 2019 at 4:04am PDT

Hahaha...there's some more time before you can take a sip of coffee...Inaaya!

Nothing is quite as blissful as parenthood, and both Soha and Kunal seem to enjoy every bit of it. "Our lives have changed so much. It’s impossible to be impulsive as we were in the past. Our daughter Inaaya Naumi is our collective priority and at the moment, I am obsessed with her. Every time I put Inaaya to bed I wish that she has a long and happy and healthy life. I wish the same for us. Really I think it’s about being content," Soha earlier told Hello magazine in an interview.