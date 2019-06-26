Priyanka Kaul June 26 2019, 9.24 pm June 26 2019, 9.24 pm

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the multi-starrer Kalank. Even though the movie tanked at the Box Office, Kemmu’s performance as the antagonist was appreciated well. His role, as Abdul, was a small one, it managed to make a mark. Recently, wifey Soha Ali Khan has shared a video of him playing the ukulele and singing the title track of the movie.

Watch Soha Ali Khan’s video here:

View this post on Instagram Wednesday wooing #newatukelele @khemster2 ❣️ A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jun 26, 2019 at 4:03am PDT

Kunal had talked about his role in the movie and said, “Karan and myself and nobody else had seen me in such a character, different makeup, kohl eyes, then again 180 degrees when it comes to the role because he is introduced as this righteous guy in the beginning and later in the second half he comes in his own, a greyer side to him.”

On his character, he was quoted as saying, “What hooked me to Abdul was the simplicity and complexity that he had. Primarily, I really wanted to do a part which if not as dark but as intense as Abdul, and I thought it was an interesting part where even though not many scenes witnesses a long journey. Every scene, he is a different person.”

Actress Soha Ali Khan and Kunal have gone strong in their relationship ever since they have been together and often share pictures with each other on social media. The two started dating in 2013 and got married in 2015 after being in a live-in relationship. The two were blessed with a daughter Inaaya on September 29, 2017.

When the couple was dating, the actor had said in an interview to IANS, “I am blessed to have a woman in my life who is so supportive of my work. We both respect each other as professionals. We do talk about our work, but the final decisions remain with us.”